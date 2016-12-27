National Hockey League

Preview

Winnipeg at Chicago

When: 8:30 PM ET, Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Where: United Center, Chicago, Illinois



Stats and Records

Team Comparison W/L Strk Home Away Day Night Div Winnipeg 16-17-2-1 W1 10-6-0-1 6-11-2-0 3-4-0-0 13-13-2-1 8-4-1-0 Chicago 22-9-4-1 L2 13-3-3-1 9-6-1-0 1-1-0-0 21-8-4-1 7-4-1-0

Last Meeting Winnipeg Chicago Date Away Home Shots Saves PP Shots Saves PP 12/4/16 WIN 2 CHI 1 32 25 1-2 26 30 0-3

Quickchart Matchup Winnipeg Off vs Chicago Def 2.58 GF

2.36 GA

27.8 Shots

31 Shots

18 PP

25 PK Chicago Off vs Winnipeg Def 2.78 GF

2.89 GA

28.9 Shots

29.9 Shots

21 PP

30 PK

The Chicago Blackhawks come out of the holiday break with the most points in the Western Conference and will be looking for revenge when the improving Winnipeg Jets pay them a visit on Tuesday. The Blackhawks lost their last two before the break after earning at least one point in seven consecutive games (6-0-1) - a run that followed a 2-1 home setback against Winnipeg on Dec. 4.“We’re a little fatigued and obviously (have) a couple guys out,” Chicago defenseman Brian Campbell, who is three shy of 500 career points, told reporters. “There have been a lot of games. … These three days (off) are going to help. Get some rest and get ready to go for another stretch.” The Jets have won three of their last four contests, including Thursday’s 4-1 victory at Vancouver, and are 2-0-1 in their past three meetings with the Blackhawks. Winnipeg boasts five players with at least 22 points and has gone 10-2-1 when rookie sensation Patrik Laine registers a goal. The 18-year-old Finn is among the league leaders with 19 tallies and has notched 30 points - five in his last four games - which puts him one behind Mark Scheifele for the team lead.8:30 p.m. ET, TSN3 (Winnipeg), CSN ChicagoSpeedy forward Nikolaj Ehlers has warmed up of late with four goals and his team-leading 20th assist in the last three games to push his season point total to 29. “I honestly haven’t seen that kind of guy who can skate so well and can dangle from top speed to shoot the puck,” Laine told reporters of Ehlers. “He’s a special player and it’s nice to be on the same line with him.” Connor Hellebuyck has started approximately two-thirds of the team's games and owns 12 victories while Michael Hutchinson posted his fourth win on Thursday.Leading goal scorer Marian Hossa (16) sat out the last game and Artem Anisimov (27 points) has missed three straight with upper-body injuries, which leave both questionable for Tuesday. Artemi Panarin continues to shine with a seven-game point streak during which he has collected five goals and eight assists, while Patrick Kane is three points away from 700 for his career. Corey Crawford (appendectomy) returned from a three-week absence to stop 32 shots in Friday’s 2-1 overtime loss to Colorado and can go over 20,000 career minutes Tuesday.1. Winnipeg captain Blake Wheeler has posted four points in his last four games and ranks fourth on the team with 26 overall.2. Chicago captain Jonathan Toews snapped a 13-game goal-scoring drought on Friday.3. Despite all their offensive firepower, the Jets rank last in the league with 27.8 shots per contest.Blackhawks 4, Jets 2