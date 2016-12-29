stats-recaps1
Chicago at Nashville
When: 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 29, 2016
Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee
The Chicago Blackhawks may be seeing their tenuous grip on the Central Division lead slipping away, but they made sure to keep reigning Calder Trophy winner Artemi Panarin under wraps on Wednesday. With the sides agreeing to a two-year, $12 million contract, Panarin looks to continue his torrid stretch on Thursday as the visiting Blackhawks attempt to snap a season-high three-game skid against the Nashville Predators.

Panarin has collected 14 (five goals, nine assists) of his team-leading 37 points on his career-high eight-game point streak. The 25-year-old set up returning Artem Anisimov's 15th goal in Tuesday's 3-1 setback to Winnipeg, but was held off the scoresheet in a home-and-home set with the Predators in October. While Chicago is nursing a one-point lead over surging Minnesota, Nashville has dropped two in a row for the fourth separate time this month. Pekka Rinne has yielded at least three goals in nine of his last 10 outings, but turned aside 22 shots in a 3-2 victory over the Blackhawks on Oct. 14.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NHL.TV, CSN Chicago, FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (22-10-5): Corey Crawford will vie for his first win while making his third start since returning from emergency appendectomy surgery earlier this month. Crawford has stopped 63 of 68 shots to suffer hard-luck losses against Colorado and Winnipeg that bridged the Christmas break, but owns a 12-9-1 mark with two shutouts in his career versus Nashville. Reigning Hart Trophy winner Patrick Kane, who has collected two goals and five assists in his last six games, set up a pair of tallies in a 5-3 victory over Nashville on Oct. 15.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (15-13-6): After mustering just two goals in November, forward Filip Forsberg netted his fourth in seven games in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Minnesota. The 22-year-old Swede has recorded 14 of his 20 points at home and resides just four shy of Ryan Johansen for the team lead. Speaking of Johansen, he notched an assist versus the Wild and set up three tallies in the first two meetings with Chicago.

OVERTIME

1. Sidelined for five games, Nashville D P.K. Subban will miss at least two more due to an upper-body injury, team announced on Wednesday.

2. Chicago has surrendered the first goal in seven of its last nine contests.

3. The Predators are 4-for-8 on the power play versus the Blackhawks this season.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 3, Predators 2
Stats and Records
Team Comparison
  W/L Strk Home Away Day Night Div
Chicago 22-10-4-1 L3 13-4-3-1 9-6-1-0 1-1-0-0 21-9-4-1 7-5-1-0
Nashville 15-13-3-3 L2 10-4-2-2 5-9-1-1 1-2-1-0 14-11-2-3 8-6-1-0
Last Meeting
Chicago Nashville
Date Away Home Shots Saves PP Shots Saves PP
10/15/16 NAS 3 CHI 5 27 33 2-3 36 22 1-2
Player Stats
Previous Matchup
Total Points Player  
Chicago R. Panik 3
Nashville V. Arvidsson 1
Goals Player  
Chicago R. Panik 3
Nashville V. Arvidsson 1
Assists Player  
Chicago P. Kane 2
Nashville M. Ekholm 1
Saves Player  
Chicago S. Darling 33
Nashville M. Mazanec 22
Season
Total Points Player  
Chicago A. Panarin 39
Nashville V. Arvidsson 24
Goals Player  
Chicago A. Anisimov 16
Nashville J. Neal 15
Assists Player  
Chicago P. Kane 26
Nashville R. Johansen 17
Saves Player  
Chicago C. Crawford 659
Nashville P. Rinne 773
Quickchart Matchup
Chicago Off vs  Nashville Def
2.73 GF
2.76 GA
29.1 Shots
30 Shots
21 PP
19 PK
Nashville Off vs  Chicago Def
2.79 GF
2.38 GA
32.2 Shots
31.1 Shots
22 PP
25 PK