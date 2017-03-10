stats-recaps1
Preview
Houston at Chicago
When: 8:00 PM ET, Friday, March 10, 2017
Where: United Center, Chicago, Illinois
The Chicago Bulls aren't clicking like a team headed to the postseason and look to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets on Friday. Chicago dropped four of its last five games and slipped to two games below .500 with Wednesday's 98-91 loss to the Orlando Magic.

The Bulls bumbled and stumbled through the road loss in Orlando and continue to claim it's only a matter of time before they put things together. "Now we've got to go win some games that nobody thinks we can win," All-Star swingman Jimmy Butler told reporters. "I think that's the only way to go about it. Win the games we're supposed to win at home, sneak some on the road." Houston has scored 100 or more points in a franchise-record 51 consecutive games but defensive issues led to a 115-108 loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. The Rockets have dropped back-to-back games and stand three games ahead of the Jazz in the battle for third place in the Western Conference.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), WGN (Chicago)

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (44-21): Houston had a streak of 18 consecutive games with 10 or more 3-pointers end in the loss to Utah, when it was just 8-of-32 from behind the arc. Star point guard James Harden scored 35 points for his third straight 30-point outing while recording a season-low six assists but neither him nor guard Patrick Beverley are concerned over back-to-back defeats. "Just because we lose two, that don't mean nothing," Beverley told reporters. "A lot of teams are scared of us and ain't nothing changed with us. We still got the swag and we still got the confidence. Not to sound cocky, teams get afraid when we play them."

ABOUT THE BULLS (31-33): Chicago played without shooting guard Dwyane Wade (quadriceps) in the loss to Orlando and hopes to have him back against the Rockets. Wade averaged just 11 points on 7-of-26 shooting over the past two games and the Bulls will be counting on his experience down the stretch, particularly after the dreadful outing against Orlando continued to display the issues on the team. "We have to find a way," Chicago point guard Rajon Rondo told reporters. "It's mental toughness. You can't pick and choose when you want to turn it on and off. You have to come in with the right mindset."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Harden recorded 42 points and 12 rebounds as the Rockets posted a 121-117 overtime win over the Bulls on Feb. 3.

2. Houston F Ryan Anderson (back) missed the loss to Utah and is questionable for Friday's game.

3. Chicago PF Bobby Portis had just eight points against Orlando to end his streak of four straight double-figure outings.

PREDICTION: Bulls 107, Rockets 105
