stats-recaps1
National Basketball Association
Preview
Oklahoma City at Boston
When: 7:30 PM ET, Friday, December 23, 2016
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Check back later for a complete preview analysis.

Stats and Records
Team Comparison
  W/L Strk Home Away Day Night Div Conf
Oklahoma City 17-12 W1 11-6 6-6 2-0 15-12 2-2 9-7
Boston 16-12 W3 6-5 10-7 0-1 16-11 4-1 12-5
Last Meeting
Oklahoma City Boston
Date Away Home Pts Reb FG% Pts Reb FG%
12/11/16 BOS 96 OKC 99 99 49 49.4 96 40 44.4
Player Stats
Previous Matchup
Points Player Total FG% FTM
Oklahoma City R. Westbrook 37 53.8 7
Boston A. Horford 19 47.1 0
Rebounds Player Total Off Def
Oklahoma City R. Westbrook 12 3 9
Boston A. Johnson 8 4 4
Assists Player  
Oklahoma City R. Westbrook 6
Boston M. Smart 8
Season
Points Player Total FG% FTM
Oklahoma City R. Westbrook 975 42.7 269
Boston I. Thomas 701 44.1 206
Rebounds Player Total Off Def
Oklahoma City R. Westbrook 315 59 256
Boston A. Bradley 222 35 187
Assists Player  
Oklahoma City R. Westbrook 342
Boston I. Thomas 156
Quickchart Matchup
Oklahoma City Oklahoma City Off vs  Boston Boston Defense
Oklahoma City Off vs Boston - Points For 106.5 Points For
Oklahoma City Off vs Boston - Points Against 102.5 Points Against
Oklahoma City - FG% 45.7 FG%
Boston - FG% 44.1 FG%
Oklahoma City - Reb 45.8 Reb
Boston - Reb 46.3 Reb
Boston Boston Off vs  Oklahoma City Oklahoma City Defense
Boston Off vs Oklahoma City - Points For 104.3 Points For
Boston Off vs Oklahoma City - Points Against 105.1 Points Against
Boston - FG% 44.6 FG%
Oklahoma City - FG% 45.3 FG%
Boston - Reb 42.0 Reb
Oklahoma City - Reb 41.6 Reb