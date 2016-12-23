Chicago
Oklahoma City at Boston
When:
7:30 PM ET, Friday, December 23, 2016
Where:
TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
Check back later for a complete preview analysis.
Stats and Records
Team Comparison
W/L
Strk
Home
Away
Day
Night
Div
Conf
Oklahoma City
17-12
W1
11-6
6-6
2-0
15-12
2-2
9-7
Boston
16-12
W3
6-5
10-7
0-1
16-11
4-1
12-5
Last Meeting
Oklahoma City
Boston
Date
Away
Home
Pts
Reb
FG%
Pts
Reb
FG%
12/11/16
BOS 96
OKC 99
99
49
49.4
96
40
44.4
Player Stats
Previous Matchup
Points
Player
Total
FG%
FTM
Oklahoma City
R. Westbrook
37
53.8
7
Boston
A. Horford
19
47.1
0
Rebounds
Player
Total
Off
Def
Oklahoma City
R. Westbrook
12
3
9
Boston
A. Johnson
8
4
4
Assists
Player
Oklahoma City
R. Westbrook
6
Boston
M. Smart
8
Season
Points
Player
Total
FG%
FTM
Oklahoma City
R. Westbrook
975
42.7
269
Boston
I. Thomas
701
44.1
206
Rebounds
Player
Total
Off
Def
Oklahoma City
R. Westbrook
315
59
256
Boston
A. Bradley
222
35
187
Assists
Player
Oklahoma City
R. Westbrook
342
Boston
I. Thomas
156
Quickchart Matchup
Oklahoma City Off vs
Boston Defense
106.5 Points For
102.5 Points Against
45.7 FG%
44.1 FG%
45.8 Reb
46.3 Reb
Boston Off vs
Oklahoma City Defense
104.3 Points For
105.1 Points Against
44.6 FG%
45.3 FG%
42.0 Reb
41.6 Reb
