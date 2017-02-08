stats-recaps1
National Basketball Association
Preview
Chicago at Golden State
When: 10:30 PM ET, Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Where: Oracle Arena, Oakland, California
By SportsDirect Inc.

The Golden State Warriors looked less than dominant in their last game and had three full days off to figure out what went wrong and get their emotions back under control. The Warriors, who have not lost back-to-back games since April 2015, look for a better effort when they host the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr was ejected in the third quarter at Sacramento on Saturday and fined $25,000 for verbal abuse of the officials, but his tirade failed to adequately fire up the players as they went on to suffer a 109-106 overtime loss to the Kings, ending the latest winning streak at five straight. "It was one of the worst games we've played all season," Kerr told reporters after the loss. "We had no purpose. The ball didn't move. I didn't even recognize our team out there (Saturday). Maybe we were due for one." Not many teams can score at the same pace as the Warriors, but the Bulls are making an effort to improve their pace with an average of 119.5 points over the last four games - three wins. "I think we’ve done a better job lately of listening to the coaches on the game plan," Chicago guard Dwyane Wade told reporters. "I think we’ve executed our game plans phenomenally. The ball has moved around good and I think guys are more comfortable."

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, CSN Chicago, CSN Bay Area (Golden State)

ABOUT THE BULLS (26-26): Chicago was without All-Star swingman Jimmy Butler in the last two games and Wade took it upon himself to step up with 31 points on Monday, including a jumper with 13 seconds left that gave the Bulls the lead for good after they squandered a 27-point cushion. "You want to come through every time for your team," Wade told reporters. "It's a lot of different reasons, you got some guys who grew up watching you do it and you want to show them you still can do it. ... And then, too, it's just what I love. I love to be able to come through in the clutch." Butler (bruised heel) remains questionable for Wednesday.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (43-8): Kevin Durant suffered through his worst game of the season on Saturday, scoring 10 points on 2-of-10 shooting, and is 4-of-27 from 3-point range over the last four contests. "I just gotta be more aggressive, I've got to shoot more," Durant told reporters after Saturday's setback. "I was trying to make the right play, but sometimes just got to break it off and go score. Just be aggressive and make a play. Felt like I was just swinging it through, screening." While Durant is struggling, Stephen Curry is surging, averaging 34.3 points in three games last week to take Western Conference Player of the Week honors.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Bulls PG Michael Carter-Williams is averaging 22 points on 19-of-30 shooting in two games while starting in place of Butler.

2. Warriors SG Klay Thompson left the team this week to be with his family following the death of his grandfather and is questionable for Wednesday.

3. Golden State crushed Chicago 125-94 on Jan. 20 behind 25 points and 11 assists from Curry.

PREDICTION: Warriors 120, Bulls 108
Stats and Records
Team Comparison
  W/L Strk Home Away Day Night Div Conf
Chicago 26-26 W1 15-11 11-15 1-2 25-24 5-6 17-16
Golden State 43-8 L1 22-3 21-5 5-1 38-7 9-2 27-6
Last Meeting
Chicago Golden State
Date Away Home Pts Reb FG% Pts Reb FG%
1/20/16 GS 125 CHI 94 94 49 37.0 125 55 52.6
Player Stats
Previous Matchup
Points Player Total FG% FTM
Chicago D. Rose 29 54.5 5
Golden State S. Curry 25 44.4 6
Rebounds Player Total Off Def
Chicago P. Gasol 8 0 8
Golden State A. Bogut 12 6 6
Assists Player  
Chicago J. Butler 2
Golden State S. Curry 11
Season
Points Player Total FG% FTM
Chicago J. Butler 1244 45.1 426
Golden State K. Durant 1462 53.8 314
Rebounds Player Total Off Def
Chicago R. Lopez 397 195 202
Golden State K. Durant 463 34 429
Assists Player  
Chicago R. Rondo 317
Golden State D. Green 378
Quickchart Matchup
Chicago Chicago Off vs  Golden State Golden State Defense
Chicago Off vs Golden State - Points For 102.6 Points For
Chicago Off vs Golden State - Points Against 105.3 Points Against
Chicago - FG% 44.1 FG%
Golden State - FG% 43.6 FG%
Chicago - Reb 47.0 Reb
Golden State - Reb 43.1 Reb
Golden State Golden State Off vs  Chicago Chicago Defense
Golden State Off vs Chicago - Points For 118.2 Points For
Golden State Off vs Chicago - Points Against 102.1 Points Against
Golden State - FG% 49.9 FG%
Chicago - FG% 45.7 FG%
Golden State - Reb 45.1 Reb
Chicago - Reb 42.7 Reb