National Basketball Association

Preview

Miami at Chicago

When: 8:00 PM ET, Friday, January 27, 2017

Where: United Center, Chicago, Illinois



Stats and Records

Team Comparison W/L Strk Home Away Day Night Div Conf Miami 16-30 W5 9-13 7-17 0-1 16-29 3-5 7-17 Chicago 23-24 L1 14-10 9-14 1-2 22-22 5-6 16-15

Last Meeting Miami Chicago Date Away Home Pts Reb FG% Pts Reb FG% 12/10/16 MIA 100 CHI 105 100 43 46.2 105 47 45.2

Quickchart Matchup Miami Off vs Chicago Defense 99.2 Points For

101.5 Points Against

44.3 FG%

45.8 FG%

44.0 Reb

42.7 Reb Chicago Off vs Miami Defense 101.5 Points For

102.5 Points Against

43.4 FG%

44.8 FG%

47.3 Reb

44.7 Reb

Dwyane Wade's old team is visiting just as his new team seems to be coming apart. Wade and the Chicago Bulls will try to heal some of the fractures within the team and bounce back from a tough loss when they host the Miami Heat on Friday.The Bulls gave up 41 fourth-quarter points, including a 19-4 game-ending run, in a 119-114 home loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, and both Wade and All-Star Jimmy Butler had some harsh words for their teammates after the game. "I don't know what happened," Wade told reporters. "But we continue to be in these kinds of situations and lose games like this. Everyone don't care enough. You got to care enough, man. It's got to mean that much to you to want to win. And it doesn't. So I don't know what happened." The Heat, with whom Wade spent the first 13 years of his career before leaving as a free agent last summer, are 14th out of 15 teams in the Eastern Conference but are playing their best basketball right now and enter the matchup with a five-game winning streak. Miami took the opener of its two-game road trip 109-106 at Brooklyn on Wednesday - the fourth time during the winning streak that the team pulled out a win decided by six points or fewer.8 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Miami), CSN ChicagoMiami's ability to pull out close games of late comes down to shooting guard Dion Waiters burying clutch jumpers. Waiters, who is averaging 30 points on 61.4 percent shooting in the last three games, knocked down the go-ahead 3-pointer in the final second of Monday's 105-102 triumph over the NBA-best Golden State Warriors and nailed another key 3-pointer down the stretch in Wednesday's triumph. "He has that almost irrational confidence," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters of Waiters. "You need that. I feel very comfortable with the ball in his hands, especially in key, clutch moments."Wade (33) and Butler (40) combined for 73 points on Wednesday, and both questioned their teammates' desire to win after the loss. "At the end of the day, do whatever it takes to help the team win," Butler told reporters. "You play your role to the T. Be a star in your role, man. That's how you win in this league, man. You have to embrace what this team, what this organization needs for you to do on either end of the floor. On top of everything else, just play every possession like it's your last. We don't play hard all the time. It's very disappointing whenever we don't play hard.'' Reserve small forward Doug McDermott (10 points on 4-of-9 shooting in 23 minutes) was the only other player in double figures.1. Bulls PF Nikola Mirotic is 2-of-15 from 3-point range in the last four games.2. Miami C Hassan Whiteside (ankle) left Wednesday's game and is questionable for Friday.3. Wade averaged 20.5 points in a pair of wins over Miami earlier this season.Bulls 103, Heat 101