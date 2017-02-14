National Basketball Association

Preview

Toronto at Chicago

When: 8:00 PM ET, Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Where: United Center, Chicago, Illinois



Stats and Records

Team Comparison W/L Strk Home Away Day Night Div Conf Toronto 32-23 L2 18-10 14-13 2-0 30-23 10-2 19-11 Chicago 26-29 L3 15-11 11-18 1-3 25-26 5-6 17-16

Last Meeting Toronto Chicago Date Away Home Pts Reb FG% Pts Reb FG% 1/7/17 TOR 118 CHI 123 118 41 43.5 123 60 39.2

Quickchart Matchup Toronto Off vs Chicago Defense 109.1 Points For

103.0 Points Against

46.6 FG%

46.1 FG%

42.7 Reb

42.8 Reb Chicago Off vs Toronto Defense 102.1 Points For

104.7 Points Against

44.0 FG%

45.5 FG%

46.6 Reb

43.0 Reb

The Chicago Bulls are limping along without the services of their two highest scorers and hope to get some of their injured players back when they try to snap a three-game slide against the visiting Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. The Raptors could use an easy mark after blowing a 16-point fourth-quarter lead in Sunday's 102-101 home loss to the Detroit Pistons.Bulls All-Star swingman Jimmy Butler (heel) sat out four of the last five games while future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade (wrist, illness) missed two of the last three and role players Nikola Mirotic (back spasms) and Paul Zipser (ankle) are day-to-day as well. The talent drain led Chicago to drop its last three games by an average of 25.7 points, capped by Sunday's 117-89 loss at Minnesota that finished out a 2-4 road trip. The Raptors are struggling into the All-Star break as well with losses in 10 of the last 14 games to fall from second in the Eastern Conference to fourth. "Yeah, I am starting to get worried, yeah," All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry told reporters. "It’s not going the way it’s supposed to be going, things aren’t changing, so I’m starting to get worried."8 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Toronto), CSN ChicagoIt was less than a month ago that Toronto was putting pressure on the Cleveland Cavaliers atop the East, but the recent slump and Sunday's blown lead are pushing the team back and dragging the spirits down. "We can (get back to our previous form) but it has to be quick," All-Star shooting guard DeMar DeRozan told reporters. "Like I said, 27 more games and that's going to fly by. We haven't got much time. When it comes to practice time, we have to be able to take things on the go and run with it." DeRozan is averaging 29 points in three games since returning from an ankle injury but missed the potential game-winning jumper in the final seconds on Sunday.Wade fell hard on both wrists in Friday's 115-97 loss at Phoenix and had X-rays come back negative before sitting out Sunday but is still feeling pain. "It ain't right," Wade told reporters of his swollen right wrist prior to Sunday's loss. "I can't bend it either way. If I feel like I need an MRI when I get back to (Chicago), then I'll do that, more so the hand than the wrist, I think." Butler returned from a three-game absence on Friday and scored 20 points in 30 minutes but was out again on Sunday after feeling pain in the heel again and considers himself day-to-day.1. Bulls PF Bobby Portis took advantage of the injury situation on Sunday and matched his season high with 16 points in a season-high 31 minutes off the bench.2. Toronto PF Patrick Patterson (knee) missed the last four games and 14 of the last 23.3. Chicago took the first meeting of the season 123-118 in overtime at home on Jan. 7 behind 42 points and 10 rebounds from Butler.Raptors 112, Bulls 103