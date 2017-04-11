Major League Baseball

Preview

Chi. White Sox at Cleveland

When: 4:10 PM ET, Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Where: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio



Stats and Records

Team Comparison W/L Strk Home Away East Central West IL Chi. White Sox 2-3 L1 2-3 0-0 0-0 2-3 0-0 0-0 Cleveland 3-3 L3 0-0 3-3 0-0 0-0 3-0 0-3

Last Meeting Chi. White Sox Cleveland Date Away Home Avg HR OPS Avg HR OPS 9/25/16 CHW 3 CLE 0 .182 0 .404 .071 0 .233

Player Stats Season Series Batting Player Avg Hits OPS Chi. White Sox N/A Cleveland N/A Offense Player HR Runs RBI Chi. White Sox J. Abreu 0 0 0 Cleveland C. Allen 0 0 0 Pitching ERA Avg K Chi. White Sox 0.00 .000 0 Cleveland 0.00 .000 0 Season Batting Player Avg Hits OPS Chi. White Sox A. Garcia .474 9 1.261 Cleveland F. Lindor .292 7 1.065 Offense Player HR Runs RBI Chi. White Sox G. Soto 3 3 5 Cleveland F. Lindor 3 5 7 Pitching ERA Avg K Chi. White Sox 3.00 .238 41 Cleveland 5.82 .229 56

The Cleveland Indians play in front of their fans for the first time since Game 7 of the 2016 World Series and hope for a better result when they host the rival Chicago White Sox on Tuesday afternoon. The Indians started the season fast with a three-game sweep at Texas, including two late comebacks, but gave up 21 runs to lose three straight contests in Arizona.“I know it is really early in the year but we feel like we have been away from home a really long time,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona told reporters. “We will just go back home (Tuesday) and get the Central (Division) going and go play some ballgames.” The Indians are batting just .229 in the first six games and hope to get back in gear against the White Sox, who have dropped three of their first five outings. Chicago is only batting .238 after a 4-1 loss to Minnesota at home Sunday and will need slugger Todd Frazier (1-for-17) to find the swing that generated 40 homers in 2016. The White Sox will send a rejuvenated James Shields to the mound after a solid season debut and he will oppose Carlos Carrasco, who also won his first start after missing the 2016 postseason with a hand injury.4:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Chicago, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)White Sox RH James Shields (1-0, 1.69 ERA) vs. Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (1-0, 3.18)Shields, who suffered through a 6-19 record and a 5.85 ERA with both San Diego and the White Sox last season, allowed one run and two hits over 5 1/3 innings to beat Detroit last Thursday. The 35-year-old Californian, who is 18 strikeouts shy of 2,000 and boasts a 3.90 career ERA, was 4-12 after coming to Chicago last season and finished the season 1-8 on the road overall. Michael Brantley is 11-for-33 versus Shields, who is 4-6 with a 4.02 ERA in 18 career starts against Cleveland.Carrasco shook off some elbow issues in the spring to win his season debut, allowing two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and one walk over 5 2/3 innings last Tuesday in Texas. The 30-year-old Venezuelan needs one victory to even his career record at 46-46 and hopes to improve at home after allowing 13 homers and posting a 4.29 ERA at Progressive Field in 2016. Melky Cabrera is 9-for-26 with two homers versus Carrasco, who went 0-1 with a 5.09 ERA in three starts against the White Sox last year.1. Cleveland SS Francisco Lindor has led the way in the early going with three homers and seven RBIs.2. Chicago 1B Jose Abreu, who is 6-for-20 this season, boasts 14 homers in 54 career games against Cleveland.3. The Indians won 11 of the 19 meetings last season as INF Jose Ramirez totaled 13 RBIs in the series.Indians 6, White Sox 2