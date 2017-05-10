Major League Baseball

Preview

Chi. Cubs at Colorado

When: 3:10 PM ET, Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Where: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado



The Chicago Cubs have won five of their six road series in 2017, and they have a chance to add another triumph away from home when they wrap up a three-game set against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday afternoon. The teams split a doubleheader on Tuesday, with each claiming a lopsided victory.

The Cubs snapped a four-game skid with an 8-1 win in Tuesday’s nightcap behind John Lackey's dominant effort and home runs by Javier Baez and Kris Bryant. The Rockies trounced Chicago 10-4 in the opener and have matched the best start in franchise history at 21-13. Lackey’s seven scoreless innings helped the Cubs escape the doubleheader without further taxing a bullpen that was pushed to the limit in an 18-inning loss to the New York Yankees on Sunday night and called upon Dylan Floro for 4 1/3 innings of relief in his major-league debut in the opener. Colorado followed a season-high-tying 15 hits in the first game with just six – all singles – in the nightcap.

TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (2-1, 3.51 ERA) vs. Rockies RH German Marquez (0-2, 7.31)

Hendricks’ trademark pinpoint control was a tad off in his first three starts of the season, but he recently has looked more like the pitcher who led the majors in ERA last year. The 27-year-old has allowed two runs in 17 1/3 innings over his last three outings, including 5 1/3 scoreless frames in a no-decision against the Yankees on Friday. Hendricks is 1-1 with a 4.30 ERA in five career starts against the Rockies.

Marquez is winless in three starts this season, and two have been considerably rough. The 22-year-old Venezuelan surrendered a pair of home runs last time out, allowing five runs over six innings in a loss to Arizona. Marquez is 1-2 with a 6.55 ERA in five games (four starts) at Coors Field since making his major-league debut in September.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baez is batting .351 with four homers and nine RBIs over his last nine games.

2. Rockies 1B Mark Reynolds had homered in four straight contests before going 0-for-1 with three walks in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

3. Chicago 2B-OF Ben Zobrist went 0-for-7 in the twinbill, ending his 10-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Cubs 7, Rockies 3

Stats and Records

Team Comparison W/L Strk Home Away East Central West IL Chi. Cubs 17-16 W1 7-9 10-7 3-1 10-8 3-2 1-5 Colorado 21-13 L1 10-8 11-5 1-3 4-2 16-8 0-0