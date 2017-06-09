Major League Baseball

Preview

Colorado at Chi. Cubs

When: 2:20 PM ET, Friday, June 9, 2017

Where: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois



The Colorado Rockies are beginning to have the look of a legitimate World Series contender, as they boast the second-best record in the National League and seem to have the defending World Series champs’ number. The Rockies look to extend their winning streak to six games and continue their strong performance against the Chicago Cubs when the teams continue a four-game series Friday at Wrigley Field.

The Rockies beat the Cubs 4-1 in Thursday’s opener, giving Colorado three wins in four meetings this season and seven of 10 against the Cubs since the beginning of the 2016 campaign. While the Rockies have won five straight and lead the NL West by two games, the Cubs are just one game over .500, though they’re only a game behind Milwaukee for the NL Central lead. The biggest difference for Chicago has been its starting pitchers, who had posted a 2.34 ERA through 59 games last season compared with a 4.65 mark this year, and the rotation took another hit with right-hander Kyle Hendricks (finger) landing on the disabled list Wednesday. Left-hander Mike Montgomery is set to make his first start of the season for the Cubs – he is 5-7 with a 4.23 ERA in 23 career starts.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ROOT (Colorado), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH German Marquez (4-3, 4.53 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Mike Montgomery (0-3, 2.21)

Marquez dominated the Cubs on May 10 in Colorado, striking out eight and allowed three hits over eight scoreless innings. That was the first of four straight wins for the 22-year-old, but he faltered Friday at San Diego and was tagged for six runs and eight hits over five innings in his first loss since May 5. Marquez did strike out a career-high nine Padres, but he also surrendered two home runs for the second straight start.

Montgomery has been solid out of the bullpen as a long reliever, most recently throwing 3 1/3 scoreless frames to earn his second save Monday against Miami. The 27-year-old had a streak of eight straight scoreless outings spanning 17 innings earlier this season. Montgomery’s only appearance against the Rockies was a start last season in which he allowed one run and one hit over 4 1/3 innings in a no-decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs SS Addison Russell was not with the team Thursday after social media posts prompted MLB to begin an investigation into domestic abuse allegations against Russell.

2. Rockies CF Charlie Blackmon has tied a career-high with six straight multi-hit games, going 12-for-24 during the streak.

3. Colorado RH Greg Holland has converted all 22 save opportunities this season, a franchise record to begin a season.

PREDICTION: Rockies 7, Cubs 4

Stats and Records

Team Comparison W/L Strk Home Away East Central West IL Colorado 39-23 W5 17-13 22-10 4-4 10-4 20-11 5-4 Chi. Cubs 30-29 L2 19-13 11-16 5-2 18-11 6-11 1-5

Last Meeting Colorado Chi. Cubs Date Away Home Avg HR OPS Avg HR OPS 6/8/17 COL 4 CHC 1 .182 1 .562 .167 1 .509