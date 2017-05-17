Major League Baseball

Preview

Chi. White Sox at LA Angels

When: 10:07 PM ET, Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Anaheim, California



Stats and Records

Team Comparison W/L Strk Home Away East Central West IL Chi. White Sox 17-20 L2 8-8 9-12 1-5 14-12 0-2 2-1 LA Angels 21-21 W3 14-8 7-13 2-2 4-5 15-14 0-0

Last Meeting Chi. White Sox LA Angels Date Away Home Avg HR OPS Avg HR OPS 5/16/17 CHW 6 LAA 7 x .262 2 .748 .310 0 .777

Player Stats Season Series Batting Player Avg Hits OPS Chi. White Sox L. Garcia .375 3 .875 LA Angels C. Maybin .556 5 1.489 Offense Player HR Runs RBI Chi. White Sox J. Abreu 1 2 2 LA Angels M. Maldonado 1 2 1 Pitching ERA Avg K Chi. White Sox 5.89 .219 12 LA Angels 4.05 .264 13 Season Batting Player Avg Hits OPS Chi. White Sox A. Garcia .338 46 .932 LA Angels M. Trout .344 44 1.187 Offense Player HR Runs RBI Chi. White Sox A. Garcia 6 22 26 LA Angels M. Trout 12 27 27 Pitching ERA Avg K Chi. White Sox 3.66 .238 284 LA Angels 4.08 .238 362

The Los Angeles Angels attempt to complete a three-game sweep and extend their overall winning streak to four contests when they host the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday for the finale of their set. Los Angeles blew a three-run lead in the ninth inning Tuesday and fell behind in the 11th before posting a 7-6 victory.Albert Pujols delivered a run-scoring single with one out in the 11th to complete a three-RBI performance and raise his career total to 1,847, moving him past Hall-of-Famer Carl Yastrzemski for sole possession of 11th place on the all-time list. The 37-year-old Dominican, who is four homers shy of 600 for his career, needs 14 RBIs to overtake Mel Ott for 10th in major league history. Yolmer Sanchez and Todd Frazier drove in two runs apiece for the White Sox, who are 0-2 on their 10-game road trip and have dropped five straight away from home. Sanchez is 9-for-20 with a homer and four RBIs during his five-game hitting streak while Frazier has plated three runs in as many contests after recording one RBI over his previous nine games.10:07 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN West (Los Angeles)White Sox RH Miguel Gonzalez (3-3, 3.83 ERA) vs. Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (2-2, 4.50)Gonzalez's losing streak reached three starts Friday, when he surrendered five runs on eight hits and four walks in five innings against San Diego. The 32-year-old Mexican has served up four home runs during his slide after giving up only two over his first four outings this season. Gonzalez has made six career starts against Los Angeles, going 3-2 with a 3.20 ERA.Shoemaker is coming off his strongest outing of the season, a victory over Detroit on Friday in which he struck out seven and scattered three hits over six scoreless frames. It marked the 30-year-old native of Michigan's second straight six-inning effort and the second time in eight starts he did not allow a home run. Shoemaker is 1-2 with a 4.15 ERA in four career outings against Chicago.1. The White Sox have lost eight of their last 10 contests and 10 of 14 this month.2. Los Angeles RHP Mike Morin (neck), who has been on the disabled list since April 21, is slated to throw to live batters on Thursday.3. Chicago sent OF Cody Asche, who hit .105 with a homer and four RBIs over 19 games in his first season with the team, outright to Triple-A Charlotte.Angels 6, White Sox 1