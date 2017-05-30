Major League Baseball

Preview

Chi. Cubs at San Diego

When: 10:10 PM ET, Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Where: Petco Park, San Diego, California



Although they are only 1 1/2 games out of the National League Central lead, the Chicago Cubs’ struggling offense is cause for concern. The defending World Series champions hope to break out of a recent slump when they play the second of a three-game road series against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

Hunter Renfroe’s grand slam powered the Padres to a 5-2 win in Monday’s series opener, sending Chicago to its fourth straight loss to begin a six-game West Coast trip. The Cubs are 1-for-24 with runners in scoring position during their four-game skid, and they’ve left 31 men on base. Four San Diego relievers combined for five hitless innings Monday, as the Cubs scored on Jason Heyward’s two-run single in the first before being shut out the rest of the way. The four-game losing streak matches the longest of the season for the Cubs, who haven’t lost five straight since July 5-9.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago Plus, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Eddie Butler (2-0, 1.93 ERA) vs. Padres RH Dinelson Lamet (1-0, 1.80)

Butler is making a strong bid to remain in the rotation, as he has allowed just three runs over 14 innings in his first three outings with the Cubs. The 26-year-old battled some control problems in his second start (five walks in three frames), but he rebounded Thursday to hold San Francisco to one run and four hits over five innings and earn his second win. Butler is 0-2 with a 5.68 ERA in three games (two starts) against the Padres, all at Petco Park.

Lamet was impressive in his major-league debut Thursday in New York against the Mets, striking out eight and allowing one run and three hits over five innings. The 24-year-old native of the Dominican Republic gave up a solo homer to Lucas Duda but was nearly unhittable otherwise. Lamet has averaged more than a strikeout per inning throughout his minor-league career and fanned 50 over 39 frames across eight starts at Triple-A El Paso before being called up.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo was hit by a pitch for the 11th time Monday, three more than any other player in the majors.

2. Padres 1B Wil Myers has struck out 19 times in 42 plate appearances over his last 10 games.

3. San Diego rookie OF Allen Cordoba is 9-for-26 during a six-game hitting streak and batting .358 over his past 16 games.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Padres 3

Stats and Records

Team Comparison W/L Strk Home Away East Central West IL Chi. Cubs 25-25 L4 14-11 11-14 3-1 15-11 6-8 1-5 San Diego 20-33 W2 10-14 10-19 4-9 2-3 12-16 2-5

Last Meeting Chi. Cubs San Diego Date Away Home Avg HR OPS Avg HR OPS 5/29/17 CHC 2 SD 5 .107 0 .554 .258 1 .658