Major League Baseball

Preview

Chi. White Sox at Kansas City

When: 8:15 PM ET, Monday, May 1, 2017

Where: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri



Stats and Records

Team Comparison W/L Strk Home Away East Central West IL Chi. White Sox 13-10 L1 6-5 7-5 1-2 12-8 0-0 0-0 Kansas City 7-16 L9 5-5 2-11 0-0 0-8 6-7 1-1

Last Meeting Chi. White Sox Kansas City Date Away Home Avg HR OPS Avg HR OPS 4/26/17 KC 2 CHW 5 .273 2 .818 .243 0 .597

Player Stats Season Series Batting Player Avg Hits OPS Chi. White Sox L. Garcia .636 7 1.636 Kansas City A. Gordon .333 3 .788 Offense Player HR Runs RBI Chi. White Sox A. Garcia 1 4 3 Kansas City M. Moustakas 1 2 2 Pitching ERA Avg K Chi. White Sox 2.00 .358 31 Kansas City 9.00 .188 17 Season Batting Player Avg Hits OPS Chi. White Sox A. Garcia .368 32 1.029 Kansas City L. Cain .272 22 .743 Offense Player HR Runs RBI Chi. White Sox A. Garcia 5 15 20 Kansas City M. Moustakas 7 12 11 Pitching ERA Avg K Chi. White Sox 3.11 .240 188 Kansas City 4.19 .210 175

The Chicago White Sox dominated the Kansas City Royals in a series at home last week and will try to duplicate that effort when the teams begin a four-game set in Kansas City on Monday. The White Sox outscored the Royals 27-8 in the three-game sweep while building up a six-game winning streak, which came to an end Sunday in Detroit.Meanwhile, Kansas City has been unable to recover and enters the rematch with a nine-game losing streak - its longest in five years. "It's tough to go through a stretch like this, especially when I know we're better than what we're playing," Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain told reporters after Sunday's 7-5 loss to Minnesota. "What can you do? Keep playing, keep battling. Hopefully, we can come out of this." One positive for the Royals thus far has been Jason Vargas, who was dominant in his first three outings before suffering a loss last time out. He will be opposed by White Sox rookie Dylan Covey, who will be making his fourth career start.8:15 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Kansas CityWhite Sox RH Dylan Covey (0-1, 6.91 ERA) vs. Royals LH Jason Vargas (3-1, 1.40)Covey allowed two runs on three hits and three walks in four frames of a no-decision against the Royals last week. He has issued eight free passes and recorded just six strikeouts in his young career while giving up nine extra-base hits over the course of the three outings. The 25-year-old surrendered eight runs over five innings in his most recent road start.After allowing just one run over his first three turns this year, Vargas was reached for four - three earned - in five frames of a loss at Chicago last Monday. He served up his first home run of the season in the setback but did register his second straight start without issuing a walk. The California native is 1-3 with a 6.70 ERA in 10 career games (nine starts) against the White Sox.1. Kansas City is nine games below .500 (7-16) for the first time since it ended play on June 4, 2013 with a 23-32 record.2. White Sox 1B Jose Abreu has registered six straight two-hit performances, raising his average from .183 to .280 in that span.3. Cain homered Sunday to snap a streak of 96 straight games without a blast.Royals 5, White Sox 4