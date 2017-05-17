Major League Baseball

Preview

Cincinnati at Chi. Cubs

When: 8:05 PM ET, Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Where: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois



It was only one game, but the Chicago Cubs seemed more at home in their return to Wrigley Field. The Cubs blasted a season-high four home runs in a 9-5 win in the opener of a three-game series against the visiting Cincinnati Reds, and they’ll try to maintain the momentum when the National League Central rivals continue the series Wednesday night.

Rookie Ian Happ was among the Cubs who went deep in the opener – his second blast in three games since being called up to help fill in amid a rash of injuries – as Chicago moved back to .500 and pulled even with Cincinnati for third place in the NL Central standings. The nine runs matched the Cubs’ highest output at home this season and marked their highest total since April 24 at Pittsburgh. The Reds have dropped four straight following a run of nine wins in 11 games, and they’ve allowed 17 runs in the past two contests. Cincinnati hopes former Cubs right-hander Scott Feldman can help stop the skid as he opposes Kyle Hendricks, who is winless in three starts at home this season after going 9-2 with a 1.32 ERA at Wrigley Field a year ago.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Scott Feldman (2-3, 3.59 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (2-2, 3.40)

Feldman has turned in two straight quality starts – both against San Francisco – following up his four-hit shutout on May 7 with seven strong innings Friday. The 34-year-old was 4-2 with a 2.54 ERA in six starts at Wrigley Field during his stint with the Cubs, but he has never faced his former team. The Reds have lost six of Feldman’s eight starts.

Hendricks has rebounded from a rough start to the season to post quality starts in three of his last four outings, and he pitched 5 1/3 scoreless frames in the other. The 27-year-old was a hard-luck loser last time out despite allowing just three runs (two earned) over 6 1/3 innings at Colorado with a season-high seven strikeouts. Hendricks is 3-1 with a 3.91 ERA in eight starts against the Reds.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs manager Joe Maddon became the eighth active manager with 1,000 career victories with Tuesday’s win.

2. Reds 1B Joey Votto, who hit one of three Cincinnati home runs Tuesday, is 7-for-11 with two homers against Hendricks.

3. Cincinnati SS Zack Cozart has homered in four straight games at Wrigley Field – the first visiting player to do so since Albert Pujols in 2007.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, Reds 4

Stats and Records

Team Comparison W/L Strk Home Away East Central West IL Cincinnati 19-19 L4 12-10 7-9 2-1 11-12 4-3 2-3 Chi. Cubs 19-19 W1 8-9 11-10 3-1 12-10 3-3 1-5

Last Meeting Cincinnati Chi. Cubs Date Away Home Avg HR OPS Avg HR OPS 5/16/17 CIN 5 CHC 9 .270 3 .866 .361 4 1.203