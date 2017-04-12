Major League Baseball

Preview

LA Dodgers at Chi. Cubs

When: 8:05 PM ET, Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Where: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois



The celebration that waited more than a century continues Wednesday at Wrigley Field, where the Chicago Cubs will receive their World Series rings before the second of a three-game series against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers. The Cubs raised their championship banners before a 3-2 series-opening win on Anthony Rizzo’s game-winning single in the ninth inning.

The Dodgers have grown all too accustomed to watching the Cubs celebrate at their expense – Chicago eliminated Los Angeles in six games in last year’s National League Championship Series. “It’s one of those things that you don’t want to see but you have to – just to let it sink in more,” Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager told reporters. “You never want to fail. But you want to see what it’s like to win. I view it as something that you want to work towards, almost.” The Cubs hope to keep the celebration going, as they’ve won three straight and five of their first seven games with both of their losses coming in one-run games. The Dodgers have been boom-or-bust at the plate, scoring 10 or more runs in three of their four wins but being limited to two runs or fewer in all four of their losses.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, SportsNet Los Angeles, KTLA (Los Angeles), ABC 7 (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Brandon McCarthy (1-0, 3.00 ERA) vs. Cubs RH John Lackey (1-0, 4.50)

McCarthy made just one mistake in his season debut, giving up a two-run blast to San Diego’s Wil Myers. The 33-year-old was excellent otherwise, limiting the Padres to two runs and four hits over six innings with four strikeouts. McCarthy is 0-1 with a 2.19 ERA in three games (two starts) against the Cubs, all of which have come at Wrigley.

Lackey gave up three runs in the first inning of his season debut at St. Louis, but he settled in and pitched well the rest of the way to earn the win. The 38-year-old was charged with four runs (three earned) over six innings and struck out seven. Lackey has fared well in 12 games (11 starts) against the Dodgers, going 6-3 with a 1.75 ERA, including seven innings of shutout ball in the most recent meeting in 2015.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs C Willson Contreras has hit safely in all five games he has played but has struck out seven times in 21 at-bats.

2. Dodgers 3B Justin Turner, who is off to a hot start with a .357 average and five doubles, left Monday’s game with a sore quadriceps and is day-to-day.

3. Los Angeles OF Yasiel Puig went 0-for-3 on Monday but is 17-for-43 with six extra-base hits in 13 career games at Wrigley Field.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Dodgers 4

Stats and Records

Team Comparison W/L Strk Home Away East Central West IL LA Dodgers 4-4 L1 3-1 1-3 0-0 0-1 4-3 0-0 Chi. Cubs 5-2 W3 1-0 4-2 0-0 4-2 1-0 0-0

Last Meeting LA Dodgers Chi. Cubs Date Away Home Avg HR OPS Avg HR OPS 4/10/17 LAD 2 CHC 3 .188 0 .497 .188 0 .583