Major League Baseball

Preview

Philadelphia at Chi. Cubs

When: 8:05 PM ET, Monday, May 1, 2017

Where: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois



Stats and Records

Team Comparison W/L Strk Home Away East Central West IL Philadelphia 11-12 L3 7-4 4-8 10-7 1-2 0-3 0-0 Chi. Cubs 13-11 L1 4-5 9-6 0-0 10-8 2-1 1-2

Last Meeting Philadelphia Chi. Cubs Date Away Home Avg HR OPS Avg HR OPS 6/8/16 CHC 8 PHI 1 .103 0 .237 .351 2 .952

Player Stats Season Series Batting Player Avg Hits OPS Philadelphia N/A Chi. Cubs N/A Offense Player HR Runs RBI Philadelphia A. Altherr 0 0 0 Chi. Cubs A. Almora Jr. 0 0 0 Pitching ERA Avg K Philadelphia 0.00 .000 0 Chi. Cubs 0.00 .000 0 Season Batting Player Avg Hits OPS Philadelphia C. Hernandez .323 31 .906 Chi. Cubs K. Bryant .289 28 .907 Offense Player HR Runs RBI Philadelphia C. Hernandez 4 20 10 Chi. Cubs A. Rizzo 6 15 17 Pitching ERA Avg K Philadelphia 4.34 .253 172 Chi. Cubs 3.77 .255 215

The Chicago Cubs' nine-game road trip ended in disappointing fashion, but they hope to get back on track at home Monday as they open a four-game series with the slumping Philadelphia Phillies. Chicago began its trek by winning four of its first five contests but went on to lose three of the last four, including a 6-2 decision at Boston on Sunday.Kris Bryant has been doing his part offensively for the Cubs, as he homered for the second time in three contests and enters Monday with an 11-game hitting streak. Philadelphia's six-game winning streak has become a distant memory after a lost weekend in Los Angeles, where it dropped three straight to the Dodgers. The slide has not slowed down Freddy Galvis, however, as the 27-year-old delivered an RBI single in the first inning of Sunday's 5-3 setback to extend his hitting streak to 12 games. The Phillies will need their relievers to keep the ball in the park more often, as they have served up 20 home runs in 74 1/3 innings - the worst mark in the majors.8:05 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, CSN Chicago PlusPhillies RH Vince Velasquez (1-2, 6.33 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Brett Anderson (2-0, 3.54)Velasquez is coming off his first win of the year, a triumph over Miami on Wednesday in which he allowed three runs over a season-high 6 1/3 innings. The 24-year-old Californian has recorded only five strikeouts in his last two turns after registering 17 in his first two outings. Velasquez made two starts against the Cubs last season, surrendering seven runs in 4 2/3 frames at Chicago while throwing only two pitches at home on June 8 before leaving with bicep soreness.Anderson bounced back from a rough outing against Milwaukee by allowing just one earned run over six innings in a win at Pittsburgh last Monday. The 29-year-old Texan struggled with his control, however, as he issued six walks against the Pirates after handing out a total of five free passes in his first three turns. Anderson has made two career starts versus Philadelphia, going 1-1 with a 3.27 ERA.1. Cubs 2B Ben Zobrist looks to continue the momentum after recording four hits and three RBIs during the series against Boston.2. Philadelphia had four players make their major-league debuts last month, their most in April since five accomplished the feat in 1970.3. Chicago has won seven of its last 10 meetings with Philadelphia, sweeping a three-game series at home last year.Cubs 6, Phillies 2