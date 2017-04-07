Major League Baseball

Preview

Minnesota at Chi. White Sox

When: 8:10 PM ET, Friday, April 7, 2017

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, Illinois



Stats and Records

Team Comparison W/L Strk Home Away East Central West IL Minnesota 3-0 W3 3-0 0-0 0-0 3-0 0-0 0-0 Chi. White Sox 1-1 W1 1-1 0-0 0-0 1-1 0-0 0-0

Last Meeting Minnesota Chi. White Sox Date Away Home Avg HR OPS Avg HR OPS 10/2/16 MIN 6 CHW 3 .257 2 .827 .182 0 .532

Player Stats Season Series Batting Player Avg Hits OPS Minnesota N/A Chi. White Sox N/A Offense Player HR Runs RBI Minnesota E. Adrianza 0 0 0 Chi. White Sox J. Abreu 0 0 0 Pitching ERA Avg K Minnesota 0.00 .000 0 Chi. White Sox 0.00 .000 0 Season Batting Player Avg Hits OPS Minnesota J. Castro .500 3 1.417 Chi. White Sox J. Abreu .444 4 1.000 Offense Player HR Runs RBI Minnesota M. Sano 1 6 5 Chi. White Sox G. Soto 2 2 4 Pitching ERA Avg K Minnesota 1.67 .263 23 Chi. White Sox 3.50 .279 14

Especially considering they are coming off their worst season as a franchise since moving to Minnesota in 1961, the most surprising team through the first week of the season has to be the Twins. Minnesota swept Kansas City in dominant fashion and will look to keep the momentum going into Friday's series opener against the host Chicago White Sox.Fresh off their fifth 90-loss season in the last six years, including a 103-loss campaign in 2016, Minnesota outscored the Royals 21-5 in its opening series. "We don't care who's standing across from us. We're going to go out there and take what's ours," said Max Kepler, who had an RBI double on Thursday and reached base six times in the series. The Twins on Friday will turn to Phil Hughes, who endured a brutal 2016 season due to injuries and ineffectiveness. The White Sox will counter with Derek Holland, who is making his debut for the team after eight years with the Rangers.8:10 p.m. ET, Fox Sports North (Minnesota), WGN (Chicago)Twins RH Phil Hughes (2016: 1-7, 5.95 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Derek Holland (2016: 7-9, 4.95)Hughes underwent season-ending shoulder surgery last June after his ninth straight winless start, completing his worst season since going 0-4 with a 6.62 ERA over eight turns in 2008. He has faced Melky Cabrera and Jose Abreu more than 20 times each, although both own averages against Hughes hovering around .300. On the other hand, Avisail Garcia is 1-for-12 for five strikeouts against the veteran right-hander.Holland has won a total of 13 games in the last three seasons and has posted an ERA approaching 5.00 in each of the last two years. He is 2-3 with a 4.40 ERA in eight lifetime starts against the Twins but did not face them last season. The 30-year-old has held Joe Mauer to 3-for-17 with five strikeouts over the course of his career.1. The White Sox went 12-7 against the Twins last season.2. Twins 3B Miguel Sano was 4-for-9 in the opening series and scored two runs in all three of Minnesota's games.3. Chicago C Geovany Soto hit two homers and drove in four runs in his season debut Thursday.White Sox 4, Twins 2