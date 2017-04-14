Major League Baseball

Preview

Chi. White Sox at Minnesota

When: 8:10 PM ET, Friday, April 14, 2017

Where: Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota



Stats and Records

Team Comparison W/L Strk Home Away East Central West IL Chi. White Sox 4-4 W2 2-3 2-1 0-0 4-4 0-0 0-0 Minnesota 6-3 W1 3-0 3-3 0-0 6-3 0-0 0-0

Last Meeting Chi. White Sox Minnesota Date Away Home Avg HR OPS Avg HR OPS 4/9/17 MIN 4 CHW 1 .156 0 .446 .235 2 .728

Player Stats Season Series Batting Player Avg Hits OPS Chi. White Sox A. Garcia .500 5 1.583 Minnesota M. Sano .273 3 1.061 Offense Player HR Runs RBI Chi. White Sox A. Garcia 1 2 4 Minnesota J. Polanco 1 2 1 Pitching ERA Avg K Chi. White Sox 2.67 .208 27 Minnesota 2.42 .225 19 Season Batting Player Avg Hits OPS Chi. White Sox A. Garcia .452 14 1.145 Minnesota J. Castro .316 6 1.062 Offense Player HR Runs RBI Chi. White Sox G. Soto 3 3 5 Minnesota M. Sano 3 10 11 Pitching ERA Avg K Chi. White Sox 2.72 .235 71 Minnesota 2.77 .231 59

The Minnesota Twins are putting a difficult season behind quickly with a strong start to 2017 and look to continue moving forward when they open a 10-game homestand against the Chicago White Sox on Friday. The Twins, who opened 2016 with nine straight losses and finished with the worst record in the majors, have won six of nine this season after Thursday’s 11-5 win at Detroit.“It’s a nice bounce back,” Minnesota manager Paul Molitor told reporters Thursday after the Twins had lost the previous two. “Last year, I don’t know how many sweeps we had to endure, but to avoid one here early against a team we’ve struggled with, it’s a good sign.” Miguel Sano knocked in three runs Thursday and has 11 overall for the Twins, who will face right-hander Dylan Covey in his major-league debut on Friday. The White Sox have also gotten off to an improved start after a disappointing campaign, moving to 4-4 after taking two of three against defending American League champion Cleveland to start the week. Avisail Garcia has led the way for Chicago while hitting safely in all eight games, registering 14 hits in 31 at-bats and eight RBIs.8:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN North Plus (Minnesota)White Sox RH Dylan Covey (NR) vs. Twins LH Adalberto Mejia (0-1, 10.80 ERA)Covey was picked 14th overall by Milwaukee in the 2010 draft, but went to the University of San Diego instead before being picked by Oakland in the fourth round in 2013. The White Sox acquired the 25-year-old Californian in the Rule 5 Draft last December after he went 4-0 in the Arizona Fall League. Covey was 2-1 with a 1.84 ERA in Double-A with Oakland last season and had trouble this spring while recording a 7.82 ERA in 12 2/3 innings of work.Mejia struggled in his first career major-league start, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits and a pair of walks over just 1 2/3 innings against the White Sox last Saturday. The 23-year-old Dominican Republic native made one appearance for Minnesota in relief last season after being acquired from San Francisco in the Eduardo Nunez deal and surrendered two runs in 2 1/3 innings. Mejia was 9-5 with a 3.00 ERA in 22 minor-league starts in 2016.1. With Chicago’s regular 3B Todd Frazier (illness) out the last two games, Matt Davidson has knocked in five runs while taking his place.2. Minnesota OF-DH Robbie Grossman went 4-for-9 as the Twins won two of three at Chicago last weekend and scored three times Thursday.3. White Sox C Geovany Soto (elbow inflammation) was placed on the 10-day disabled list and C Kevan Smith was recalled.Twins 7, White Sox 5