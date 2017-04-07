Major League Baseball

Preview

Chi. Cubs at Milwaukee

When: 8:10 PM ET, Friday, April 7, 2017

Where: Miller Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin



The Chicago Cubs have to wait a few more days for their home opener, but the reigning World Series champions will invade the park they’ve dubbed Wrigley Field North on Friday as they begin a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cubs were 4-5 at Miller Park last season after going 8-2 there in 2015.

The teams were on opposite ends of game-changing home runs in the late innings on Thursday. Kyle Schwarber blasted a three-run, go-ahead shot in the seventh frame to power the Cubs to a 6-4 win in the rubber match of their three-game set at St. Louis, while closer Neftali Feliz surrendered a solo blast by Colorado’s Nolan Arenado in the ninth that snapped a 1-1 tie as Milwaukee dropped three of four in the series. Chicago recorded season highs in hits (10) and runs (six) in the series finale against the Cardinals, but its offense has yet to approach its potential. The Brewers have been boom-or-bust at the plate, hitting five home runs in four games but also striking out at least 10 times in three of the contests.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Brett Anderson (2016: 1-2, 11.91 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (2016: 8-16, 4.62)

Anderson is set to make his Cubs debut after spending the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 29-year-old was limited to four outings last year after having back surgery in March, but he made 31 starts the previous campaign and went 10-9 with a 3.69 ERA. Anderson has faced the Brewers only once, allowing three runs over seven innings in a no-decision in 2015.

Nelson led the majors with 86 walks and 17 hit batsmen last season, but his walk rate was way down this spring as he issued just two free passes in 17 2/3 innings. The 27-year-old historically has been a quick starter, pitching to a 3.98 ERA in the first half of a season versus a 4.80 in the second half. Nelson is just 1-6 against the Cubs despite posting a respectable 3.68 ERA in 12 games (10 starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Seven of Schwarber’s 17 career home runs have been game-tying or go-ahead shots.

2. Brewers OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis hit five of his 13 home runs last season against the Cubs and has belted six in 66 career at-bats versus Chicago.

3. Chicago 3B Kris Bryant, the reigning National League MVP, is 0-for-13 through three games with six strikeouts.

PREDICTION: Cubs 7, Brewers 5

Stats and Records

Team Comparison W/L Strk Home Away East Central West IL Chi. Cubs 2-1 W2 0-0 2-1 0-0 2-1 0-0 0-0 Milwaukee 1-3 L1 1-3 0-0 0-0 0-0 1-3 0-0

Last Meeting Chi. Cubs Milwaukee Date Away Home Avg HR OPS Avg HR OPS 9/18/16 MIL 3 CHC 1 .250 0 .613 .206 1 .582