Major League Baseball

Preview

NY Yankees at Chi. Cubs

When: 2:20 PM ET, Friday, May 5, 2017

Where: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois



The New York Yankees make a rare trip to Wrigley Field for a three-game series beginning Friday. It’s a marquee interleague matchup between two of baseball’s most storied franchises, and a potential World Series preview.

It will be a reunion of the Cubs and former infielder Starlin Castro, who is batting .362 with five home runs in his second full season with the Yankees, and fellow former Cubs Aroldis Chapman and Adam Warren will receive their World Series rings prior to Friday’s game. The Cubs are back atop the National League Central and have won three straight after a 5-4 win in 13 innings against Philadelphia on Thursday. The Yankees lead the American League East after winning two straight and six of their last eight. The Yankees are aiming for a fifth straight victory when right-hander Michael Pineda starts, while the Cubs will send right-hander Kyle Hendricks to the mound.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, MLB Network, YES (New York), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Michael Pineda (3-1, 3.14 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (2-1, 4.18)

Pineda had a rough outing in Tampa Bay to begin the season but has put together four straight solid starts, winning three of them. The 28-year-old earned the win last time out against Baltimore, allowing two unearned runs over 5 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts. Pineda has recorded at least six strikeouts in each of his five starts.

Hendricks struggled with his command in his first three starts of the season, but he has been much sharper in his last two outings. The 27-year-old followed up six scoreless frames at Pittsburgh on April 25 by limiting Boston to two runs over six innings in a no-decision last time out. Hendricks has never faced the Yankees.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 3B Kris Bryant has reached base in 15 consecutive games and has tied a career-high with three straight multi-hit games.

2. Yankees C Gary Sanchez is expected to come off the 10-day disabled list Friday after being sidelined by a right biceps strain since April 8.

3. New York OF Aaron Judge leads the majors with 13 home runs and has six blasts over his last six games.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Cubs 4

Stats and Records

Team Comparison W/L Strk Home Away East Central West IL NY Yankees 17-9 W2 12-3 5-6 11-6 2-1 0-0 4-2 Chi. Cubs 16-12 W3 7-6 9-6 3-1 10-8 2-1 1-2

Last Meeting NY Yankees Chi. Cubs Date Away Home Avg HR OPS Avg HR OPS 5/21/14 NYY 4 x CHC 2 .260 0 .587 .234 0 .629