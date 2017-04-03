Major League Baseball

Preview

Detroit at Chi. White Sox

When: 4:10 PM ET, Monday, April 3, 2017

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, Illinois



Stats and Records

Team Comparison W/L Strk Home Away East Central West IL Detroit 0-0 - 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Chi. White Sox 0-0 - 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0

Last Meeting Detroit Chi. White Sox Date Away Home Avg HR OPS Avg HR OPS 9/7/16 DET 4 CHW 7 .303 1 .785 .361 0 .817

Player Stats Season Series Batting Player Avg Hits OPS Detroit N/A Chi. White Sox N/A Offense Player HR Runs RBI Detroit N/A Chi. White Sox N/A Pitching ERA Avg K Detroit N/A Chi. White Sox N/A Season Batting Player Avg Hits OPS Detroit N/A Chi. White Sox N/A Offense Player HR Runs RBI Detroit N/A Chi. White Sox N/A Pitching ERA Avg K Detroit N/A Chi. White Sox N/A

The Detroit Tigers may soon run out of time with a star-laden roster loaded with veterans, but they hope to have enough in the tank to make a return to the postseason in 2017. That quest begins in Chicago on Monday, when the Tigers and White Sox open their regular seasons in the first of three games at Guaranteed Rate Field.Veteran slugger Miguel Cabrera returns for his 10th season in Detroit to anchor the lineup and 34-year-old Justin Verlander gets the Opening Day start after authoring a spectacular rebound in 2016. "You could make the argument that he is a better pitcher now than he was before," manager Brad Ausmus recently told reporters of Verlander. "Certainly, he's had a renaissance. He's doing some things better than he was in his Cy Young prime." The rebuilding White Sox have endured four straight losing seasons and will be hard-pressed to end that streak in the challenging American League Central division. Gone is ace Chris Sale, yielding the top spot in the rotation to fellow left-hander Jose Quintana, who will be making his first Opening Day start.4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, CSN ChicagoTigers RH Justin Verlander (2016: 16-9, 3.04 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Jose Quintana (2016: 13-12, 3.20)Verlander's win total and ERA were his best since 2012 and his league-leading 254 strikeouts represented his highest total since 2009, helping him finish second to Boston's Rick Porcello in the Cy Young Award voting. He posted a sparkling 1.96 ERA after the All-Star break and was 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA in three meetings with the White Sox. Chicago first baseman Jose Abreu is 11-for-29 with four homers against Verlander, who had a 3.16 ERA in seven appearances this spring.Quintana has been the model of consistency for the White Sox, making at least 32 starts and throwing 200-plus innings in four straight years while posting ERAs between 3.20 and 3.51. The 28-year-old earned his first All-Star nod last year and finished with career highs in wins, innings (208) and strikeouts (181). Quintana, whose name has been involved in trade rumors as the club retools, is 5-4 with a 4.08 ERA in 17 career starts against Detroit and has been hit hard by Cabrera (15-for-43) and Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez (17-for-39).1. Tigers RF J.D. Martinez was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a right midfoot sprain.2. Chicago opened last season with a win at Oakland as it burst out of the gate with a 23-10 record before finishing 78-84.3. Detroit 3B Nick Castellanos entered Friday hitting .375 with four homers and eight doubles in 20 games this spring.Tigers 4, White Sox 2