Major League Baseball

Preview

Chi. White Sox at Cleveland

When: 6:10 PM ET, Thursday, April 13, 2017

Where: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio



Stats and Records

Team Comparison W/L Strk Home Away East Central West IL Chi. White Sox 3-4 W1 2-3 1-1 0-0 3-4 0-0 0-0 Cleveland 4-4 L1 1-1 3-3 0-0 1-1 3-0 0-3

Last Meeting Chi. White Sox Cleveland Date Away Home Avg HR OPS Avg HR OPS 4/12/17 CHW 2 CLE 1 .129 0 .367 .100 0 .373

Player Stats Season Series Batting Player Avg Hits OPS Chi. White Sox A. Garcia .250 2 .625 Cleveland F. Lindor .500 3 1.958 Offense Player HR Runs RBI Chi. White Sox T. Frazier 1 1 1 Cleveland F. Lindor 1 2 1 Pitching ERA Avg K Chi. White Sox 1.45 .152 21 Cleveland 1.42 .131 25 Season Batting Player Avg Hits OPS Chi. White Sox A. Garcia .407 11 1.078 Cleveland F. Lindor .333 10 1.250 Offense Player HR Runs RBI Chi. White Sox G. Soto 3 3 5 Cleveland F. Lindor 4 7 8 Pitching ERA Avg K Chi. White Sox 2.54 .213 62 Cleveland 4.63 .206 81

The Cleveland Indians have struggled offensively since a productive opening series of the season and look to get the bats going when they host the Chicago White Sox on Thursday in the rubber match of a three-game set. The Indians posted 21 runs in three games to sweep Texas in the first series of the campaign and have managed 10 runs since after a 2-1 loss on Wednesday.Francisco Lindor had two of Cleveland’s three hits Wednesday while key offseason acquisition Edwin Encarnacion continued a slump which has seen him go 3-for-24 with zero RBIs since homering on Opening Day. Chicago, which dropped a 2-1 decision in 10 innings to the Indians on Tuesday, has kept an opponent to two or fewer runs four times in the first seven games and will turn to veteran right-hander Miguel Gonzalez in the series finale. Matt Davidson knocked home both runs with a single in the second inning Wednesday and Avisail Garcia doubled for the White Sox to extend his season-opening hitting streak to seven games (11-for-27). Davidson was in the lineup to replace slugger Todd Frazier (illness), who hopes to return for the final game of the series after belting a solo homer in Tuesday’s opener.6:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)White Sox RH Miguel Gonzalez (1-0, 3.00 ERA) vs. Indians RH Josh Tomlin (0-1, 11.57)Gonzalez won his 2017 debut with a solid effort against Minnesota last Saturday, allowing two runs and seven hits over six innings with six strikeouts and a pair of walks. The 32-year-old Mexican was 5-8 in his first season with the White Sox in 2016, but registered a 3.73 ERA which was below his career mark. Encarnacion boasts three homers and 13 RBIs while Lonnie Chisenhall is 5-for-10 with a blast against Gonzalez, who is 4-1 with a 3.89 ERA lifetime against the Indians.Tomlin must rebound from a rough season debut when he completed three scoreless innings before surrendering six runs in the next 1 2/3 frames and took the loss against Arizona last Friday. The 32-year-old Texan won a career-high 13 regular-season games in 2016 and followed that up with a pair of victories in the playoffs. Jose Abreu is 5-for-13 with a homer and Melky Cabrera (2-for-22) has struggled against Tomlin, who is 4-3 with a 2.88 ERA in 10 appearances (nine starts) versus the White Sox.1. The White Sox bullpen boasts a 1.54 ERA in the first seven games while totaling 23 1/3 innings.2. Chisenhall (shoulder), who batted .286 with 57 RBIs last season, is expected to be activated for Thursday’s contest.3. Chicago C Geovany Soto sat out Wednesday’s game with a sore right elbow and his status is uncertain for the series finale.Indians 7, White Sox 5