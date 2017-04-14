Major League Baseball

Preview

Pittsburgh at Chi. Cubs

When: 2:20 PM ET, Friday, April 14, 2017

Where: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois



The Chicago Cubs haven’t lost a series since last September, and they’ll try to get a leg up on continuing that trend when they host the Pittsburgh Pirates for the opener of a three-game set Friday. The Cubs were 14-4-1 against the Pirates a year ago and won eight of nine meetings at Wrigley Field, including a pair of three-game sweeps.

The Cubs wrapped up another series victory with a 4-0 win over the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, as four pitchers combined on a six-hit shutout and Anthony Rizzo and Addison Russell each hit his first home run of the season. Chicago has allowed two or fewer runs in five of its first nine games and is averaging fewer than three runs allowed per contest. Pittsburgh is playing in its third city in three days, having lost 4-3 in a make-up game in Boston on Thursday after being swept in a three-game home series against Cincinnati to start the week. The bullpen blew a 3-1 lead in the eighth inning against the Red Sox, marking the first time all season they’ve lost a lead.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ROOT (Pittsburgh), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Gerrit Cole (0-1, 6.55 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (1-0, 6.00)

Cole was roughed up for five runs in five innings on Opening Day at Boston, but he rebounded with a quality start last time out against Atlanta. The 26-year-old held the Braves to three runs and eight hits over six innings and was hurt by a pair of home runs. Cole is 8-2 with a 3.00 ERA in 11 starts against the Cubs, including a stellar 6-1 with a 2.20 ERA in seven outings at Wrigley Field.

Hendricks wasn’t his sharpest in his season debut Saturday at Milwaukee, as he surrendered a pair of home runs and was charged with four runs over six innings. The 27-year-old will be happy to get home to Wrigley Field, where he was 9-2 with a 1.32 ERA in 15 outings last year. Hendricks is 3-1 with a 3.55 ERA in seven starts against Pittsburgh.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs C Willson Contreras has hit safely in all seven games he has played this season.

2. Pirates OF Gregory Polanco is 7-for-17 with two doubles and a homer against Hendricks.

3. Rizzo is 8-for-23 with three doubles versus Cole and is a career .314 hitter with 19 homers in 82 games against the Pirates.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Pirates 2

Stats and Records

Team Comparison W/L Strk Home Away East Central West IL Pittsburgh 3-6 L4 3-3 0-3 3-0 0-3 0-0 0-3 Chi. Cubs 6-3 W1 2-1 4-2 0-0 4-2 2-1 0-0

Last Meeting Pittsburgh Chi. Cubs Date Away Home Avg HR OPS Avg HR OPS 9/29/16 CHC 1 PIT 1 .125 0 .336 .222 0 .488